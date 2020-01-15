-$1.56 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.29) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,185. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 84,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

