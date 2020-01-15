$0.97 EPS Expected for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Fortive posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 359,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

