$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.49. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

