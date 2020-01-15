-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,385. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,625. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.