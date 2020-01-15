$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $134.22 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -789.53, a P/E/G ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

