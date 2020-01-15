$0.19 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at $3,167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 410.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.