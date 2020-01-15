-$0.14 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $46,761.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at $618,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $89,210.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 643,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,410 shares of company stock valued at $298,407. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 104,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,850. The firm has a market cap of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

