$0.07 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $419.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.39. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

