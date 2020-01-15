$0.07 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $85,931.22. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $6,387,878.44. Insiders have sold 505,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,502,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 88,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a P/E ratio of 225.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.98.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.