$0.07 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $85,931.22. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $6,387,878.44. Insiders have sold 505,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,502,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 88,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a P/E ratio of 225.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

