-$0.03 EPS Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taseko Mines.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

TGB remained flat at $$0.57 on Tuesday. 246,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,133. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

