Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Zumiez also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.04. 465,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.