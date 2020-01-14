Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zosano Pharma an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
