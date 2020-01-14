Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.73

Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and traded as low as $64.35. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 128,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

