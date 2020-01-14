ZMINE (ZMN) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $212,873.00 and $1.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00323788 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011439 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012224 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

