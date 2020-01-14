Zel Price Up 10.8% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00482474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00094087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00118338 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006428 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,374,400 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

