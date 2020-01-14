Zacks: Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $49,671.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.69. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

