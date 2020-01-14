Zacks: ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

THMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

THMO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,323. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

