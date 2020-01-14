Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Sell

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FCF traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6,669.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

