Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Sell

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 708,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,375. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

