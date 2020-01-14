Zacks: Brokerages Set $36.00 Target Price for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

PHAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.