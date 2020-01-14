Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 229 shares of company stock worth $8,887 and have sold 7,756 shares worth $312,056. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $912.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

