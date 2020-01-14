Zacks: Brokerages Expect Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Erytech Pharma.

ERYP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 4,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

