Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

PHAS traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $6.02. 753,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.