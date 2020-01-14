Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.42). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.