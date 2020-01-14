Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $84.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.33 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $56.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.79 million to $307.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.53 million to $391.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. 127,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $238,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,756,489.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

