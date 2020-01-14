Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celcuity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celcuity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

CELC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

