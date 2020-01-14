Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $634.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $646.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 510,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

