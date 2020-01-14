Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $170.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. Stratasys posted sales of $177.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $646.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $647.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $666.42 million, with estimates ranging from $660.64 million to $677.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 209.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 528,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

