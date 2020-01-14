Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419,408 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Busey by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Busey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Busey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

