Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Bruker posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 4,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

