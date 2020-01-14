Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.56). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

