Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $12.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.22 million and the lowest is $12.11 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $48.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.97 million to $48.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $63.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 6,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,672.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Aspen Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

