YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.23). YPF posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. YPF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 1,309,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. YPF has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

