Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.10. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Svb Leerink cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

WMGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 170,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,792. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 234.23, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $3,537,885.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.