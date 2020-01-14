Worldcore (WRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,884.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Worldcore has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $42,884.00 and $198.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

