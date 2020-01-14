Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 305,595 shares.The stock last traded at $125.60 and had previously closed at $127.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,057,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,852,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.