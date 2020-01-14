Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $120.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $126.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,503,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 319,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

