WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.28, approximately 1,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.07% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.