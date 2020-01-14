WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, approximately 744 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3514 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000.

About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH)

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

