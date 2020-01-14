WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, approximately 744 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3514 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH)
WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.
