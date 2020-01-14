WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, 38 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the period.

