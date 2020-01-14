Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.06. 13,282,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

