Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 1,004 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 8,147,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.