Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 220.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 52.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,302.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,439 shares of company stock worth $6,249,824. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.72.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.05. 642,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.