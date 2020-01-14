Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $822,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 935.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,708. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

