Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,423,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 5,211,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.