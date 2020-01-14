Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,604. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

