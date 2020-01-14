Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $4,173,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.