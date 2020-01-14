Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TH Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,263,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $574.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

