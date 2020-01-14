Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 153.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after buying an additional 484,879 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG remained flat at $$88.39 during midday trading on Monday. 17,762,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,922,600. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.55 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.