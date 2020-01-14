Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. 3,231,173 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.